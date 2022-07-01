'Darr', Danger, Death: The Stakes of Being a Journalist in India

Asif was arrested for his article The Rise Of Burhan and is in jail since 27 August 2018. He was charged under the draconian UAPA and sedition laws. After being in prison for nearly four years, he got bail on 5 April 2022 for lack of evidence.

But he was not released, and on 10 April 2022, he was re-arrested under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Asif was awarded the John Aubuchon Press Freedom Award in Washington DC in August 2019.