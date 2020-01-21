Meet Maria, Chennai’s ‘Carrom Man’ & A Two-Time World Champion

I walked through the bylanes of Periampet in North Chennai, which are dotted with mosques and churches. As I began my search for Maria – the ‘carrom man’ – I saw women making idlies and biryani. Two kids joined me in my quest, assuring me that everyone knew the ‘carrom man.’

In an unassuming alley, was a small sliding door with the words ‘Maria’s International Training Academy’ written on it. There stood at the door, a man in his early 60s, Maria Irudhayam, a champion who knows his blacks and whites like no other.

Maria, who hails from Chennai, is a two-time international champion and a nine-time national champion.