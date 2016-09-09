‘I Wish He Was Here’: The Heartbreaking Love Story of Vikram Batra

I met Vikram for the first time in 1995 in Punjab University in Chandigarh, when we both had joined MA English. But as fate would have it, neither of us completed it. I guess it was destiny playing its part in bringing us together and becoming an integral part of each other.

I can still vividly remember the air of excitement in his voice when he called up to tell me that he had been selected in the IMA. That news had, in fact, put a seal in our relationship. But at times, later, because we used to be apart a lot, whenever I used to get pressurised about getting married, he always used to tell me: “take care to get what you like, or you will be forced to like what you get.” I still try to follow that.

It was a ritual with us to visit the Mansa Devi temple and Gurudrwara Sri Nada Sahab, and on one such visit to the temple, while doing a “parikrama”, he was walking behind me.