‘Be Brave’: Galwan Martyr Col Santosh Babu’s Last Words To Wife

“Duty is first priority. I love my country,” Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life for the country at Galwan Valley, used to tell his wife.

The 37-year-old had spoken to his family for the last time on 14 June. The next day, he, along with his men, made the ultimate sacrifice while guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) from soldiers of China’s People’s Liberation Army.