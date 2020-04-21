Labourer Assaulted by Furious Mob in Jharkhand; 4 Arrested

A man was, yet again, brutally assaulted by a mob in Jharkhand, echoing the Tabrez Ansari mob lynching case which shook the nation in June 2019.

Raju Ansari was beaten up in the town of Gidi, Hazaribagh on the suspicion of theft. When the police arrived, instead of taking action against the mob, they appeared to be sympathetic with it. They even led the victim away without any clothes on him.