Kalyan Varma on ‘Wild Karnataka’ & Working With David Attenborough

The entire crew behind Wild Karnataka comprises photographers and naturalists based out of Bangalore and working in Karnataka. The expertise of each crew member was used optimally to capture different animals at different times.

Working in collaboration with the state forest department gave the filmmakers unfettered access to forests and sanctuaries, enabling them to do their best work.

“So, Karnataka is one of the underrepresented states in the country when it comes to wildlife. People associate Karnataka with elephants, a bit of Western Ghats and things like that. But we have deserts, we have underwater coral reefs, we have rainforests. So, other than the big mammals tigers, leopards and elephants, we also have dry area species like jungle cats, unique species, so that is what we wanted to highlight in this film and celebrate in this film,” Varma said.

The complete film will also be made available by the forest department to schoolchildren by distributing them in CD format for educational purposes. It will also be shown at nature camps in rural areas.