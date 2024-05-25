'Wrong Portrayal of Tawaifs Damages Women's History': A Kathak Dancer Speaks Out

It’s been more than 20 days since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi was released. This Netflix original series of eight episodes has been the talk of the town, not just about the extravagant costumes or grand settings but also about its inaccuracies and factual errors around the tawaif culture and representation.

For the last 15 years, Manjari Chaturvedi, an Indian Kathak dancer from Lucknow gharana has been working on the stories of tawaifs, about their dance, music, and performance art, under her project called The Courtesan Project.