‘Can’t Use CoWIN’: Why Many in India Can’t Get Vaccinated

From 1 May, India started its vaccination programme for the age group of 18-44 years. Unlike those above 45 years who can just walk into a vaccination centre, the 18-44 age group has to mandatorily book a vaccine slot on the CoWIN app or website.

On paper, it seems like a workable plan to streamline the vaccination process. A report by the Internet & Mobile Association (IAMAI) and Nielsen published in May 2020 pegged the number of active internet users in India at 503 million.

Based on this number, the plan to book vaccine slots on the CoWIN platform should have worked seamlessly. But the reality is, it has not.

The Quint visited urban slums in Delhi and Noida and a village near Guwahati in Assam. From our ground report, it has clearly emerged that there are many who aren’t aware that they have to first register online for the vaccination. Many aren’t aware of the CoWIN app, they don’t know how to use it and there are others who have no access to the internet or smartphones.