Emily Blunt On Being Nervous Working With Husband John Krasinski

Emily Blunt: Both. I think that, you know, ultimately, it’s given me such incredible insight into this character. And the lengths that she would go to protect her children. She’s got some kind of like, she’s so ferocious in that maternal sense and very brave. And I think she is, I really admire the character as well. I love playing her so much. But at times some of the scenes, especially when you’re dealing with the loss of a child, the loss of her husband in this one... I think when you think about that, in a personal sense, some of the scenes I found quite harrowing to do. And I don’t usually get so affected in the aftermath of doing certain scenes. But I think anything to do with kids and loss, it’s just like you have to go somewhere else and it’s not fun.