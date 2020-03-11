Emily Blunt On Being Nervous Working With Husband John Krasinski
A Quite Place is back, and this time it is a war between the creatures and a single mother trying to protect her children. John Krasinski is directing the sequel too, and Emily Blunt reprises the role of Evelyn Abbott. Emily spoke to The Quint about working with her husband, how being a mother in real life worked as an advantage as well as a trauma for the role and why she chooses to stay away from social media.
How has your experience been working with John Krasinski as a co-actor and director? Does your professional and personal life get mixed somewhere?
Emily Blunt: No. I think we worked really well together. I think people would have thought it would be an issue. And I think we were a bit nervous going into the first one, because I think you’re almost someone different when you’re at work, you’re in a different zone, a different mood. That’s not domestic, you know. So I think we make allowances for that with each other. And I genuinely just think he’s extraordinary. So I’m going to value his opinion, and I think he values mine.
When you’re playing a mother in a film like this... you have two beautiful daughters. Being a mother in real life is an advantage or does it become traumatic?
Emily Blunt: Both. I think that, you know, ultimately, it’s given me such incredible insight into this character. And the lengths that she would go to protect her children. She’s got some kind of like, she’s so ferocious in that maternal sense and very brave. And I think she is, I really admire the character as well. I love playing her so much. But at times some of the scenes, especially when you’re dealing with the loss of a child, the loss of her husband in this one... I think when you think about that, in a personal sense, some of the scenes I found quite harrowing to do. And I don’t usually get so affected in the aftermath of doing certain scenes. But I think anything to do with kids and loss, it’s just like you have to go somewhere else and it’s not fun.
You’re not on social media. Is it a decision you have taken that ‘No, I’m gonna stay away from social media’?
Emily Blunt: It’s quite an easy decision for me. I mean, I don’t feel like I need it. I don’t feel that urge to do it. Honestly I almost prefer to remain completely oblivious of the good and the bad that people might think of me. I find all of it a bit overwhelming, so it just doesn’t feel like a natural fit for me. So, life’s good right now. I don’t know if I have to change that. I think it’s too much pressure to say something witty every day. I don’t know. I’m not really much of a sound bite person. I’m not. I’m a bit long-winded for social media.
This scene where you are driving and there’s a bus coming straight at you. And you are driving back reverse gear. You have shown some talent there when it comes to driving.
Emily Blunt: There was a stunt driver on top of the car. I’m fake driving. But that’s the mirage. You know, but I think we needed the best stunt driver in the world to be able to do that scene. I’m not that, so my life was in his hands. I made that very clear to him before I got in the car and I said, ‘I hope you’re really good’. And he said, ‘I’m the best’.
Didn’t you try to convince John to get a CGI done, do something, not me?
Emily Blunt: No. I feel everyone was very confident. The stunt driver, John, the stunt team. Everyone seemed very confident. So I think when you’re nervous about something, you just look for confidence and everyone seemed to have it.
My last question. Have you seen any Bollywood films ever?
Emily Blunt: No, I need you to recommend me one.
Oh my God, you have to watch it. You will love it.
Emily Blunt: Recommend me some.
Exclusively distributed in India by VIACOM18 Studios, A Quiet Place PartII will hit the theatres on 19 March.
Video Editor: Ashish Maccune
