Support Our Special Project | Mumbai: Rising Waters, Sinking City

Mumbai – the maximum city, India's financial capital, and the city of million dreams – is sinking. Several national and international think tanks estimate that the city will go underwater over the next hundred years.

Take, for example, a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), published in 2021, which stated that because of the continued sea-level rise and coastal flooding, Mumbai will submerge by the year 2100.

Another report by a global risk management firm, RMSI, further pushed the timeline to 2050 saying that places like Haji Ali dargah, Jawahar Lal Nehru Port Trust, Western Express Highway, Bandra-Worli Sea-link, and Queen’s Necklace on Marine drive are at the risk of submerging even sooner.