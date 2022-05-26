Support Our Special Project | Mumbai: Rising Waters, Sinking City
Why is Mumbai fast becoming India's sinking city? The impact of sea-level rise on India's financial capital.
Mumbai – the maximum city, India's financial capital, and the city of million dreams – is sinking. Several national and international think tanks estimate that the city will go underwater over the next hundred years.
Take, for example, a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), published in 2021, which stated that because of the continued sea-level rise and coastal flooding, Mumbai will submerge by the year 2100.
Another report by a global risk management firm, RMSI, further pushed the timeline to 2050 saying that places like Haji Ali dargah, Jawahar Lal Nehru Port Trust, Western Express Highway, Bandra-Worli Sea-link, and Queen’s Necklace on Marine drive are at the risk of submerging even sooner.
In our new documentary, Mumbai: Rising Waters, Sinking City, we answer a few key questions such as what is sea-level rise? How does it happen? Who are the people it is impacting? And, what is the threat that it poses to Mumbai?
This documentary is a part of The Quint's brand new series where we partner with actor/activist and United Nations Environment Programme Goodwill Ambassador, Dia Mirza, to bring to you the most important stories of our lives on Living with Climate Change.
