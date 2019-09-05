Shock Therapy, Forced Marriage: Life of Small-Town Lesbian Couples

Anu* (28) and Laxmi* (30) killed themselves by jumping off Ahmedabad's Ellis Bridge. Anu jumped along with her son, who was only three years old. What drove these women to take the extreme step? The police found a suicide note written in lipstick on a plastic plate: “We did not have any men with us.”

The two wanted to make one thing clear: it wasn’t a case of honour killing. Then, why did they end their lives? They left another note on a pavement: "We had distanced ourselves from the world so that we could unite but the world did not let us live."

On 8 June 2018, they had run away from their homes, seeking a place where they could live together. Unfortunately, they never found one.