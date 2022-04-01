Support Our Special Project | Rise: Tales of Sundarbans' Trafficking Survivors
The Quint documents the lives of trafficking survivors – how they were trafficked, rescued and rehabilitated.
Video Editor: Deepthi Ramdas
Every eight minutes, a child goes missing in India. More often that not, they are victims of trafficking, especially for sex work. Almost 16 million women have been trafficked in India out of which 51% are minors.
Rohima and Rehmat (name changed) are two such names in the thousands who are trafficked every year, especially for sex work. Rohima was trafficked when she was 12 and Rehmat when she was 10. They spent every single day in pain and agony, both physically and emotionally. But even after they managed to come back home, their battle wasn't over – fighting depression, social ostracisation, and even a long-drawn legal battle are they fresh obstacles to overcome.
The Quint travels to the Sundarbans, an area notorious for trafficking to document the lives of survivors – how they were trafficked, rescued, rehabilitated and how they are fighting back.
But projects like these are possible because of you and your support. This time too, we need your support to see this project through. Support us and help us raise Rs 3,51,000 to meet the production cost of the documentary, so that we can tell the stories which matter.
Click on thequint.com/special-projects and become a Q-Buddy. Your support can help us finish this project – and give a voice to the voiceless.
