Near Nagpur's Thermal Power Plants, Villagers 'Breathe and Drink Coal Ash'

Shakuntala Shende, hasn't had a good night's sleep in 15 days.

A 65-year-old domestic worker in Khairi village in Maharashtra's Nagpur, she spends the better part of her night nursing patches on her hands. "The pain is unbearable. Sometimes, I scratch so much that my flesh comes off," she says, detailing how these patches, which first developed in 2015, have turned itchy and painful over time.

Khairi is one of the many villages in the vicinity of the Koradi and the Khaperkheda Thermal Power Plants (TPPs), set up by the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) on the outskirts of Nagpur district in 1974 and 1989, respectively.