DMK MP Kanimozhi Asks Union Minister Piyush Goyal To Reply in English

Video Producer: Mayank Chawla

Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui

“It is difficult to understand and I know you can speak English very well,” said the calm and composed Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi to Union Minister Piyush Goyal when the latter was about to respond to a question by the former on ‘One Nation, One Ration’ in Lok Sabha.