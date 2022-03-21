ADVERTISEMENT

DMK MP Kanimozhi Asks Union Minister Piyush Goyal To Reply in English

DMK MP Kanimozhi requested Piyush Goyal to speak in English as the TN MP’s question was in the same language.

The Quint
Published
Videos
1 min read

Video Producer: Mayank Chawla

Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui

“It is difficult to understand and I know you can speak English very well,” said the calm and composed Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi to Union Minister Piyush Goyal when the latter was about to respond to a question by the former on ‘One Nation, One Ration’ in Lok Sabha.

On 16 March, the Tamil Nadu MP and sister of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi requested Piyush Goyal to speak in English as her question was in the same language.

“You can speak English very well and, my question was also in English,” Kanimozhi said while Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla smiled in affirmation.

While Goyal initially referred to the availability of a ‘translation facility,’ he later conceded to the demand saying, “I respect my sister.”

He later continued with his answer, speaking in English.

