Pandemic, Poverty, Rituals, Rumours: Why Ganga Flooded With Bodies

“Floating dead bodies into River Ganga is strictly prohibited. We request everyone to either cremate the bodies or bury them along the banks. Strict punishment will be given to those found floating bodies into the river,” one of the policemen announced from the boat.

Bhupender Upadhyay, who has been working as a priest at Narayan Ghat for decades said, “There are some people who, when dead, cannot be cremated. That has been the ritual for centuries. When saints or young unmarried people die, their bodies are always floated into the river. But now after the UP administration has set up vigil teams at the ghats, we are also discouraging people from floating the bodies and urging them to cremate the dead. If they don’t have money for funeral wood, we are providing the wood for free.”