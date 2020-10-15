Planning to Watch A Movie At A Cinema Hall? Here’s What to Expect
From paperless ticketing to gaps between seats, here’s how PVR is planning to raise the curtain on big screens.
Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
Camera: Athar Rather
If you are tired of watching movies on a small screen at home and have been craving for a big screen experience, then your prayers have already been answered.
The union government has allowed cinema halls to reopen for movie-goers from 15 October, after remaining shut since March. However, like every other activity, even watching a movie at a theatre is not going to be the same in the pandemic.
To understand how and why, we checked out how PVR Cinemas in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj is planning to reopen.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.