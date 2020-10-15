Planning to Watch A Movie At A Cinema Hall? Here’s What to Expect

If you are tired of watching movies on a small screen at home and have been craving for a big screen experience, then your prayers have already been answered.

The union government has allowed cinema halls to reopen for movie-goers from 15 October, after remaining shut since March. However, like every other activity, even watching a movie at a theatre is not going to be the same in the pandemic.

To understand how and why, we checked out how PVR Cinemas in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj is planning to reopen.