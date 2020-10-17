Dear Trolls, I Have an Interfaith Home And You Have No Say in It

We had good relations with both our parents’ families. So, neither of my parents had to leave anything behind to join this union that they created.

I was raised in Mumbai amid a group of people who were socialist activists. There were a lot of mixed families, a lot of children who were of mixed heritage – of caste, of religion, of languages. We all created a world that was an alternative to what this India has now become.

We learned English later, and primarily spoke Hindi, Marathi and Konkani. We celebrated Eid with gusto, we celebrated Diwali the way Maharashtrians do, we celebrated Christmas, New Year's, and even Ambedkar Jayanti and Leningrad Day. It was all part of the festivities. And who doesn’t like to get dressed, eat delicious food and have a party, right?