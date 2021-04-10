No Intel Failure: Chhattisgarh CM on Attack That Killed 22 Jawans

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday, 10 April, reflected upon the naxal attack in Bijapur on 3 April, in which 22 security personnel were killed, and said that there was ‘no intelligence failure in the incident.’

In an exclusive interview to The Quint, Baghel cited the topography of the region that makes operations in the area difficult and said that the crackdown on Maoists in the state cannot be compared to that of West Bengal or Andhra Pradesh.

“While comparing the war between the security forces and the naxals in Chhattisgarh with other states, like West bengal or Andhra Pradesh, it has to be noted that the geography of the state is the fundamental difference. The forest is dense and the occupation is scarce. It becomes difficult to catch them (maoists) or surround them,” Baghel said.