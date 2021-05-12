Poor Working Conditions at Central Vista, But ‘No Photos Allowed’

When asked if he thinks the project should be temporarily paused, he said, “Madam, we won’t get to eat then. At least they are giving us money when everything else is shut. I can’t go back to my native village because the situation is worse there.”

Another labourer who travels to the site every day said only those workers who stay far away are staying at the on-site space mostly.

When The Quint went to the camp, most of the labourers were at work but the tents were equipped with a standing fan, a light, and had carpets placed next to each other, filled with bags and beddings of labourers. Before we could find any labourer who stayed on-site, we were stopped by officials of Shapoorji Pallonji, the main contractor executing the project.

We were not allowed to record any photos or video even while standing outside the construction site premises, on the main road.