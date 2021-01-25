‘India’s Economy Needs Ease of Doing Business’: Anil Agarwal

Dear India,

Now is our time to get united and proceed forth! I have noticed that when the whole world was scared during the pandemic, there was a very positive attitude in India. The timeliness within which the vaccine was invented and reached the citizens, is a great achievement of our government.

Our nation has a golden opportunity for us in the coming years. The manner in which our farmers have progressed and how we have worked on education, will bring progress in every other sector and provide many opportunities to the youth.

For the last 20 years, Vedanta Resources Limited has been continuously working at reducing our imports, providing employment for the citizens and generating revenue for the nation. We took the initiative in it.

In the coming days, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, Vedanta will be a part of initiatives like providing opportunities to MSMEs and the youth, making India ‘aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant), making India a 5 trillion dollar economy, and introducing 'Ease of Doing Business'.

We have contributed 75% percent of our profits towards education, health and nutrition of around 8 crore children, so that they can be successful in the near future. The women are very capable. So we also took an initiative to provide them with employment. For the girls who are wedded off and have kids at an early age, we started the Nand Ghar programme to provide them Rs 5,000 each under Skill Development.

The future of India seems very bright to me. We have a young population, a dynamic government and democracy, here. Hence, the eyes of the whole world are upon us.