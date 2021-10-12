Lav Kush Ramlila Is Back After a Year

Video Editor: Prashant Chauhan Camera: Abhishek Ranjan & Amulya Raj Srinet

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we celebrate festivals. With restrictions for more than a year now, many customary big-scale celebrations have been cancelled over the last two years, including the Ramlila performances.

Lav Kush Ramlila committee, one of Delhi's oldest and iconic Ramlila organisers, has been organising Ramlila performances at Red Fort in Delhi for 39 years. Last year, they eagerly waited for the guidelines to arrive till the last minute. But since the guidelines came only two days prior, it wasn’t possible to pull off the event on such a short notice.

In 2021, with decreasing cases after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some restrictions have been lifted. Finally, the Lav Kush Ramlila were given the permission for open-air performance at the Red Fort, albeit with a seating capacity of only 600 people.