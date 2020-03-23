Show Recommendations from Actor Aahana Kumra During Self-Isolation
While we are home fighting a war against COVID-19, we want to remind you that we are in this together and you are not alone. Just like you, a lot of people have been wondering what shows they can watch, while we think you have enough time to finish off every film and show listed on the OTT platforms but just to make life simpler for you, we asked actor Aahana Kumra what she recommends one should watch as they maintain self-isolation.
Hey guys, this is Aahana Kumra. In these really trying times when all of us have to stay inside our houses and you know, really be sane and stay strong and stay safe, I know sometimes we tend to lose our minds because we don't know what to do with ourselves and how to kill time. So there are a couple of recommendations.
Shameless plug in, but Marzi is my show that's out on Voot Select, and it's a show that I've worked super hard on. My co-actor in it is Rajeev Khandelwal, who is absolutely fantastic, by the way, he's smashing in the show. Please watch it. It's on Voot Select.
The other show that I'd like to recommend is Peaky Blinders. I absolutely love it. Please watch Peaky Blinders'
If you want to watch something which pushes your adrenaline and really makes you jump out of your sofa. It's Drive to Survive, which I've just finished watching and oh my God, it is so outstanding. It talks about Formula1, it talks about what politics takes place behind all of that, fancy cars and hot wheels, everything. I mean, that show was everything all together.
There's another show called The Test which a lot of people are recommending, and I love watching anything to do with sports. Watch that.
There's another show called Colour Me Blue. Again my show. Oh my God! A lot of my shows are online. There's a show called Colour Me Blue, which is on Sony Sports. And I've travelled to all the cities, with the Indian female cricketers, and I've gone to their houses and I've met their parents. So, I've done three episodes so far.
And if you do tend to, feel that you know, your eyes are hurting and you want to have a little bit of digital detox. So, this is what I've been reading.
I started reading this and I just completely stopped reading it because we have too many distractions in our life. And I'm just really, really distracted. So Becoming is something that I'm reading because I absolutely love Michelle Obama, and she's very inspiring. And yeah, so these are my recommendations, I'm sure you will have a lot more but if you really like my recommendations, let me know.
