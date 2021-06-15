‘Need a Job to Survive & Raise Our Daughter’: Galwan Martyr’s Wife

Twenty-six-year-old Kundan Ojha was among the 20 soldiers who were martyred in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan valley on the evening of 15 June 2020.

He is survived by his wife Namrata Kumari and daughter Diksha. Namrata last spoke to him when their daughter Diksha was born, just 17 days before he was killed in the line of duty.