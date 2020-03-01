Shops Gutted, Vehicles Burnt - 360° Look at Violence-Hit NE Delhi

Gutted houses and shops were seen on both sides of the Dayalpur main road in Chand Bagh. Local residents watched, from their balconies and behind the gates, as swarms of reporters and paramilitary forces patrolled the area.

Heart-broken shop owners walked into their shops to recover whatever belongings survived the fire.

Several shops which were gutted, were being used on rent, and the shop owners could make it to their shops only on Thursday, when the tensions had eased up. Upon reaching, many say that they were left aghast with what they saw.