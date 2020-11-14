Working 12 Hours Instead of Studying, 15-Yr-Old Needs Your Help

15-years-old Subhan wakes up every morning at 5, not to go to school but to go to a mandi nearby to buy vegetables and fruits which he has to sell later.

COVID-19 and the lockdown impacted Subhan and his family in many ways. His father did not have work so they couldn’t pay the rent. Moreover, his father had to take a loan as they did not have money to buy food supplies.

The loan money and rent kept mounting, making it difficult for Subhan’s father to repay the amount. His father even bought a cart to sell vegetables but he failed to make much money.