Day After Attack, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Gets Z Category Security: Report

However, a source close to Owaisi said that he had not received any call from the Ministry of Home Affairs yet, but was likely to decline the security cover, The Hindu reported.

Meanwhile, two men, Sachin and Shubham, have been arrested for the attack, the police said on Friday, 4 February.

Superintendent of Police, Hapur, Deepak Bhuker was quoted as saying by ANI, “Two persons have been arrested for firing on AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s convoy while he was returning to Delhi after campaigning in Uttar Pradesh. The investigation is underway.”