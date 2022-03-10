SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Wins Maiden Assembly Election from Stronghold Karhal

Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday, 10 March, won his maiden Assembly election, leading by 67,504 votes from the party stronghold Karhal in Mainpuri district with a vote percentage of 60.12. He won a total of 1,48,196 votes.

Akhilesh Yadav was up against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and current UP cabinet minister Dr SP Singh Baghel and Kuladip Narayan of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).