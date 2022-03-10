SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Wins Maiden Assembly Election from Stronghold Karhal
Akhilesh Yadav defeated BJP leader and current UP cabinet minister SP Singh Baghel by 67,504 votes.
Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday, 10 March, won his maiden Assembly election, leading by 67,504 votes from the party stronghold Karhal in Mainpuri district with a vote percentage of 60.12. He won a total of 1,48,196 votes.
Akhilesh Yadav was up against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and current UP cabinet minister Dr SP Singh Baghel and Kuladip Narayan of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
As of 7.38 pm, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has won 56 seats and is leading on another 56 seats, making it the second largest party in the state.
In 2017, Sobran Yadav from Samajwadi Party had won from Karhal by outperforming BJP’s Rama Shakya by a margin of 38,000 votes.
All the four Assembly seats in the Mainpuri district are majorly dominated by the Samajwadi Party.
Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh
Winning 128 seats indicates a massive improvement for the party.
The Samajwadi Party, in an alliance with Congress in 2017, had cumulatively secured a total of 54 seats. While the SP secured 47 seats, the Congress had secured just seven seats.
While SP had contested on 311 seats in 2017, the Congress had contested on over 100 seats then.
The exit polls had projected that the SP’s vote shares will witness a jump from 21.8 percent in 2017 to 20.1 percent in 2019 to 36 percent in 2022.
