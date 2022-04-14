UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Approval Ratings Reach New Lows, Surveys Show

Multiple surveys conducted in the United Kingdom indicated a drastic fall in the approval ratings of the country's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, amid several controversies surrounding him.

The 41-year-old minister, who until a few weeks ago was seen as Boris Johnson's likely successor as Britain's prime minister, has been severely criticised of late, including by some Conservative party members.

It has been alleged that Sunak did not do enough to help Britons cope with rising costs of living during his financial statement in March. This comes amid a hike in the prices of fuel and electricity, as well as rising inflation in the country, which is at a 30-year-high.

Moreover, a controversy erupted after Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy claimed a non-domicile status, which permits her to not pay taxes from her earnings outside the UK.