Berkeley Names Street After Kala Bagai: Kin Tells Activist’s Story

Kala, not speaking a word of English, struggled with everyday life after arriving in the US.

“They pulled up to the house with their moving vans full of furniture, and the neighbours have, well, I guess, once they see them pulling up they realised they’re Indians. As far as I know from her story, these neighbours were English. So, they must have thought, how can these people be coming to live next door to us! They have no standing, no right in this community. They’re Indians!” Rani recalls, as she tells the story of her grandmother being unable to set foot in a house that she owned because of the colour of her skin.

She further adds, “And so, they prevented them from moving in. Kala was scared, and shocked, and she didn’t want to stay there. She told her husband, ‘We’ve got to go. We’ll find another place’.”