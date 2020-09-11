US Spacecraft to Be Named in Honour of Kalpana Chawla

A commercial cargo spacecraft bound for the International Space Station will fly under the name of fallen NASA astronaut, Kalpana Chawla, who was the first Indian-born woman to enter space.

The NG-14 Cygnus spacecraft, 'S.S. Kalpana Chawla', was named after her in light of her pivotal role in and contribution to human spaceflight.

"Chawla was selected in honour of her prominent place in history as the first woman of Indian descent to go to space", reads the statement put out by Northrop Grumman, an American global aerospace and defence technology company.