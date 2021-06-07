‘Model Minority’: John Oliver Talks Racism Against Asian Americans

In the latest episode, Oliver shed light on the large and diverse group of people who are categorised as ‘Asian Americans’, the history of the model minority stereotype, and why conversations on the subject need to be better-informed.

He spoke about how Asian Americans are called the "model minority or "model citizens" and are therefore expected to keep mum, because they are assumed to be in a better position than most others economically. At the same time, other minorities are perceived as not working hard, and are often told if the Asians can do it, they should too.