Nithyananda's Rep, Hindu Forum, UK MPs: Inside the Diwali Bash at House of Lords

But the evasive “Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism” has avoided convictions and trials for years now. While some claim that he left for Ecuador and then Haiti after fleeing India in 2019, others say that he resides in his own "country" – Kailasa.

A legal representative of Nithyananda in the UK, as reported by The Telegraph, denied all the allegations against the self-proclaimed spiritual leader and added that the "persecution against him was a result of hinduphobia on the part of conservative and fundamentalist figures in India.”

They also added that Nithyananda has arrived out a sizable chunk of charity, founding “many temples, schools, and monasteries.”