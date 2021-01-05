Ohio Gets Its First Indian-American Senator – Niraj Antani

Calling it a “testament to America’s beauty”, Antani became the first Indian-American Ohio State Senator.

Tara Bahl
Published
The Indian American
1 min read
“I will continue to work hard every day for each Ohioan so that they can have the opportunity to achieve their American dream,” said Antani.
On Monday, Niraj Antani was sworn in to the Ohio State Senate from the 6th District. Calling it a "testament to America’s beauty", Antani became the first Indian-American State Senator in Buckeye state history.

The senator said in a statement: “I am so grateful to be able to represent the community in which I was born and raised as a State Senator,” and added, “I will continue to work hard every day for each Ohioan so that they can have the opportunity to achieve their American dream. In this uncertain economic and health time, we must diligently strive to enact policies for the benefit of all Ohioans.”

He further stated, “I thank the voters for entrusting in me with this sacred honor, to be their voice at the Statehouse.”

The 6th Senate District has an Indian-American population of more than 87,000.

