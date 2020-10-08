New H1-B Rule Reduces Visa Term, Prioritises American Workers

The Trump administration in the United States has further introduced new measures to make it more difficult to hire foreign workers on H-1B visas.

The new rules, announced by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), redefine and narrow down what encapsulates a “specialty occupation” that makes immigrants eligible for the visa program. They also shorten the length of H-1B visas from three years to one year.

By narrowing the definition of “specialty occupation,” as originally intended by Congress, the DHS aims to prevent companies from gaming the system.