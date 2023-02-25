Khalistan Supporters Storm Indian Consulate in Brisbane Days After MEA Visit

Supporters of the Khalistan movement in Australia stormed the Indian Consulate in Queensland’s capital of Brisbane and also raised their flag at the office, media reports said, becoming the latest addition to a series of attacks against the Indian community in the country.

What happened?: The Consulate, in Brisbane’s Taringa suburb, was stormed by Khalistan supporters at night on Wednesday, 21 February.

The next morning, Archana Singh, Honorary Consul of India in Brisbane, found a Khalistan flag at the office and immediately informed the Queensland Police, which took possession of the flag.

Moreover, they also checked the Consulate’s premises to confirm the absence of a threat.

The timing: The attack on the Consulate comes barely a few days after Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Australia and expressed the need to be vigilant against “radical” elects that are targeting the Indian community in Australia.