Amritpal Singh Detained: What Happens Next? Watch Out for These 3 Things

Punjab Police have detained Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and a number of his associates in a crackdown on 18 March. After a long chase, the police are said to have intercepted Amritpal Singh near Nakodar in Punjab's Jalandhar district.

At the time of writing this story, Amritpal Singh and his associates have been taken to an undisclosed location for questioning.

Other than them, Harpal Singh Baler of Shiromani Akali Dal-Amritsar and Barjinder Singh Parwana of Damdami Taksar Rajpura were also detained on 18 March.

Several political reactions have been coming in on this - with Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress supporting the arrest and the Shiromani Akali Dal-Amritsar condemning it.

In a nutshell, this is what has happened so far.

Now, how is this likely to play out? There are three aspects we need to look out for.