Kuwait To Deport Expats Who Held Demonstrations Against Prophet Remarks: Report
They allegedly violated the country's laws that ban protests or demonstrations by expats in Kuwait.
Kuwait has announced that it will deport those expatriates who participated in a protest over suspended BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Muhammad, the Arab Times reported on 11 June.
The protesters allegedly violated the country's laws and regulations which ban protests or demonstrations by expats in Kuwait.
"Sources confirmed that they will be deported from Kuwait as they violated the laws and regulation of the country which stipulates that sit-ins or demonstrations by expats are not to be organised in Kuwait," the report said.
Kuwaiti authorities are in the process of "arresting expats and referring them to the deportation centre to be deported to their countries," the report added.
Additionally, the expats will be banned from entering the country.
"All expats in Kuwait must respect Kuwait laws and not take part in any type of demonstrations," the report added.
The BJP, last week, suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head, Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad elicited objections from several Islamic nations.
Amid demonstrations by Muslim groups and sharp reactions from countries like Kuwait, Qatar, and Iran, the BJP issued a statement asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insults to any religious personality.
(With inputs from The Arab Times.)
