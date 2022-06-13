Kuwait To Deport Expats Who Held Demonstrations Against Prophet Remarks: Report

Additionally, the expats will be banned from entering the country.

"All expats in Kuwait must respect Kuwait laws and not take part in any type of demonstrations," the report added.

The BJP, last week, suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head, Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad elicited objections from several Islamic nations.

Amid demonstrations by Muslim groups and sharp reactions from countries like Kuwait, Qatar, and Iran, the BJP issued a statement asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insults to any religious personality.

(With inputs from The Arab Times.)