Economist Kaushik Basu Receives Humboldt Research Award
Prof Kaushik Basu plans to research on moral philosophy and game theory and on law and economics.
Kaushik Basu, an economist from India and Professor at Cornell University, US has been awarded with the Humboldt Research Award for Economics.
Basu was born and brought up in Kolkata and has been educated at the Delhi University and the London School of Economics. He served as the Senior Vice President and Chief Economist at the World Bank from 2012-2016, before which he worked as Chief Economic Advisor to the Indian government for three years.
Prof Basu has authored several papers on Economics, and a play. He has also been a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour awarded by the Government of India.
He lives in New York where he teaches Economics and International Studies at Cornell University. He identifies as belonging to the New Keynesian Economics school of thought.
The Humboldt Research Award is an award sponsored by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation of Germany which recognises excellence through an entire career and offers research collaboration opportunities.
Kaushik Basu was nominated for their award by Prof Dr Hans-Bernd Schäfer of Bucerius Law School, Hamburg, Germany.
To promote international scientific cooperation, Humboldt Research Award winners are invited to carry out research projects of their own choice in cooperation with specialist colleagues in Germany. Basu said that he plans to use the award to do research on moral philosophy and game theory, and on law and economics, the Cornell Chronicle reported.
