Silicon Valley, US Congress Desis Send Help As India Battles COVID

When the son of a Retd General in the Indian Army heard that a former colleague of his father found it difficult to find a hospital bed in Delhi when he urgently needed it, Rohit Mediratta was shocked. It didn’t make sense – an army man who had dedicated his life to keeping the nation safe, had to struggle to find medical safety in the nation’s capital.

Rohit’s father’s friend subsequently passed away due to COVID-19. His concerns intensified after hearing from his brother who is a neurosurgeon at New Delhi’s Apollo Hospital that routine surgeries and admissions were put on hold due to lack of oxygen. Residents of California, Rohit and his wife, Kanika realised that the COVID wave in India this time was different from 2020.

“It really penetrated us. We had just finished speaking to my husband’s parents. We were watching news coming from India. It struck us that there has to be something that we can do about it,” says Kanika.