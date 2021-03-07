What Indian American Women Want in the Board Room — Representation

Women make up only 20 percent of directors of public companies in the US, but comprise over half the population, and make up over 70 percent of purchasing decisions.

Along with top executive positions, the board room has remained elusive for women, even in California’s Silicon Valley. The road to a board goes through the C-suite — Founders, CEOs and top operational leaders sit on boards, which is where all significant decisions are made. European boardrooms are far more gender diverse as compared to the US. To make the field more equitable and change the typical image of an American corporate board room — a group of affluent, middle-aged, white men — California became the first state in the US to legislate the requirement for female board members in public companies headquartered in the state.

With six-figure penalties for non-compliance, the SB-826 law has had the planned effect, with more than 90 percent of publicly traded companies based in the state now in consent.