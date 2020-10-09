Indian-American Launches Ad Campaign in Support of Trump

Mirroring the 'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai' slogan, Danny Gaekwad claims 'Trump Hai Toh Safe Hai'.

“We don’t want a president of America, who meddles in our world or tells us who is to be selected or elected or go and tell us what to do,” says Gaekwad in the video, referring to Trump's abstinence from referring to the Kashmir issue, CAA and NRC.

“We want a friend. When we need help, he helps us, when he needs help, we help them", he continues, with images of Modi and Trump embracing flashing by the screen.

“This time president Trump needs help from us,” says Gaekwad, urging Indian-Americans to vote for him and get him elected to the White House.