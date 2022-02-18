Embracing Diversity: Indian American Children's Literature Booming in the US

She believes nonprofits like We Need Diverse Books also played an important role in changing the perception of American people towards diversity.

She said, “Their 2016 online hashtag #WeNeedDiverseBooks campaign not only made schools and libraries more aware of the need and demand for more diverse representation when it comes to children's books but also pushed the publishing industry in the US towards a major transition.”

The numbers show a sharp leap in the publication of children's books featuring Indian culture and written by Indian American authors.

In 2008, based on CCBC data, out of 3,000 books, 98 featured Asian stories of which only two books were published with Indian American protagonists written by Indian American authors. Since then the way CCBC collects data has undergone a change. In 2021, out of 3,356 children's books, 351 featured Asian subjects. Of these, the number of books on Indian subjects is right at the top (67). As of creators, in 2021, 73 books had an Indian author or illustrator.