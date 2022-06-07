Indian American Community Near Los Angeles Marches To Honour Shooting Victims

The Indian American of Inland Empire in Riverside which is about 50 miles from Los Angeles, hosted a march on 4 June, to remember the victims who were killed in the recent slew of shootings in the United States.

Members of the Global Organization of People of Indian Origin's Inland Empire chapter, marched along downtown Riverside's Peach Walk of statues where they held signs and started their walk from Mahatma Gandhi's statue.

The participants denounced gun violence and advocated for reform of existing gun laws in the United States, as reported by The Press-Enterprise.