'I Am Shaking': Indian American Parents React to Mass Shooting at Texas School

The United States is still reeling from the horrifying mass shooting that occured at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on 24 May.

Twenty people including 19 children were shot dead by an 18-year-old gunman, who was then killed by law enforcement.

While the gun control debate rages on, and lawmakers figure out how to proceed to keep the American people safe from gun violence, three Indian-American mothers spoke to The Quint about their concerns and how they fear for the safety of their children.