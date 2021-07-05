Hindu Coalition Writes to Rutgers Expressing Concerns About Prof Truschke

Audrey Truschke is an associate professor of South Asian History at Rutgers University, who has been credited with two books on the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Her teaching and research interests focus on the cultural, imperial, and intellectual history of early modern and modern India.

She is known to have made strong observations on Hinduism and the current political situation in India and has often been subjected to hate by the right-wing outfits for it.