India Without Nehru: Revisiting the Gifts and Curses of India's First PM

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru – what does the mere mention of this name evoke? Is the man merely confined to school textbooks on India's Independence? Or is he more than just the first occupant of a seat that set the stage for the India that we see today? More importantly, is he relevant in contemporary India?

On Nehru's 132nd birth anniversary, The Quint tries to understand his legacy – or the lack of it, as some suggest – in today's India through the prism of three thinkers: Congress Member of Parliament Dr Shashi Tharoor, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Professor Rakesh Sinha, and Indian historian Professor Madhavan Palat.