Twitter to Apply ‘Strikes’ Against Fake News on COVID-19 Vaccines

Microblogging platform Twitter has announced that it would start applying label warnings to tweets that contain misleading information that could disrupt the roll out of COVID-19 vaccination.

The social media platform will flag tweets containing misinformation and warn its users that the content uploaded “may be misleading”. Twitter in a blog post informed that these tweets will be reviewed by both human and automatic moderation review systems.

“We will begin with English-language content first and use this same process as we work to expand to other languages and cultural contexts over time”,announced Twitter in a blog post.