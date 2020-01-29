Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Honor 9x: Which One to Buy Under Rs 15,000?

But snapping at Xiaomi’s heels is another Chinese player with its latest offering, the Honor 9x which was recently launched in India. Since you’re taking on a heavyweight like Xiaomi, you ought to pack some serious hardware and Honor claims to have done that with the 9X.

So does Xiaomi chew up another Chinese competitor or does Huawei’s sub-brand offer enough value and quality to defend its ‘Honor’? We compare both the phones to find out.