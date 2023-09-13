Wordle 816 Answer for 13 September: Hints & Clues To Guess the Answer Today

Wordle 816 Level Answer for Wednesday, 13 September 2023: The popular word game Wordle developed by Josh Wardle has been updated to the 816th level today. All those players who are waiting for Wednesday's Wordle hints, clues, and answer must read the article till end.
Wordle is a web-based game played by millions of users worldwide. The rules of the game are simple. Users have to guess a five-letter word of the day in just six attempts, and failing to do so will break the winning streak.
The Wordle answers are often tricky to guess. However, with appropriate prompts, users can crack the answer easily and win a daily score. Currently, the Wordle game is owned by The New York Times.
Wordle 816: Hints and Clues To Guess the Answer Today
Here is the list of Wordle 816 hints and clues for 13 September 2023:
The answer starts with the letter 'C'
The answer ends with the letter 'R'
There are two vowels 'E' and 'A; in Wordle answer today
There is no repeated letter in today's Wordle answer
What Is the Daily Wordle Answer Today?
Spoiler Alert!!!
Do not read the article below if you want to solve the answer yourself using our online Wordle hints and clues.
Players who could not guess the today's Wordle answer despite our prompts should not worry as we have got the solution. The answer of Wordle 816 for Wednesday, 13 September 2023 is:
CLEAR
