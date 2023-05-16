Wordle 697 Puzzle for Today: Hints, Clues, and the Answer for 17 May 2023 Here

Are you excited to solve Wordle 697 puzzle today, Wednesday, 17 May 2023? Well, you should note that the puzzle is already updated and you can start solving it. If you are looking for hints and clues to solve the answer on Wednesday then this is the right place. You should read till the end to know all the possible hints for today. All players have a chance to get the score today by finding out the right word.
Wordle 697 puzzle today, Wednesday, 17 May 2023, is updated on the official website of the New York Times - nytimes.com. Usually, the puzzles are updated after 12 am on the website, however, any changes will be informed to the concerned players via the site. One should go through the latest important details about the online word game.
For those who are new, Wordle is an online puzzle game that was developed by Josh Wardle. It is one of the most popular word games in India and across the globe. Millions of players are a fan of the game.
People from all age groups can try solving the puzzles. It is seen that people who play the game once, tend to come back every day because they want to increase their scores. They often look for help to solve the words.
Wordle 697 Hints and Clues for Today: 17 May 2023
Wordle 697 hints and clues for today, Wednesday, 17 May 2023, are stated here for those who want to know:
The word of the day begins with the alphabet P.
The second letter in the word for today is L.
The word for today has a single vowel.
The term ends with the alphabet K.
No alphabet is used twice in the word for today.
Wordle 697 Word of the Day for Today: 17 May 2023
Now, it is time we blurt out the answer for our readers. You can stop reading if you are still solving the puzzle. People who want to know the word should keep reading till the end.
Wordle 697 word of the day for today, Wednesday, 17 May 2023, is mentioned here:
PLANK
You can play the game every day and maintain your score streak by stating the right words. Follow this space regularly for any help.
